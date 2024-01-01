Menu
<p>Classic LT Little Red Shorty Truck with 5.3 V8. Clean CARFAX.  Great riding and driving truck.  LT package, flowmaster dual exhaust.  Smoke free interior, soft bed lid.  Many new upgrades.  Asking price includes Safety, applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information</p>

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

VIN 1GCEC14068Z183232

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 0 KM

Classic LT Little Red Shorty Truck with 5.3 V8. Clean CARFAX.  Great riding and driving truck.  LT package, flowmaster dual exhaust.  Smoke free interior, soft bed lid.  Many new upgrades.  Asking price includes Safety, applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty Available

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

