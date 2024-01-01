$10,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Classic LT Little Red Shorty Truck with 5.3 V8. Clean CARFAX. Great riding and driving truck. LT package, flowmaster dual exhaust. Smoke free interior, soft bed lid. Many new upgrades. Asking price includes Safety, applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
Call Dealer
519-671-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-671-4592