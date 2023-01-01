Menu
2008 Ford Edge

233,527 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2008 Ford Edge

2008 Ford Edge

4dr Limited FWD

2008 Ford Edge

4dr Limited FWD

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

233,527KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175889
  • Stock #: 2307-694
  • VIN: 2FMDK39C28BB21824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2307-694
  • Mileage 233,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Rust free Limited Edition SUV. Very well appointed, extremely clean. Runs and drives excellent. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/12000km/$1500 per claim. Taxes and Licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

