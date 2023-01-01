2010 Dodge Avenger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 5 , 4 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9551554

9551554 Stock #: 2301-658

2301-658 VIN: 1B3CC4FB7AN164128

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 225,400 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.