$4,995+ tax & licensing
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2010 Dodge Avenger
4DR SDN SE
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
225,400KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9551554
- Stock #: 2301-658
- VIN: 1B3CC4FB7AN164128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 225,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean non-smoker vehicle. Well equipped. Runs and drives great. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12 months/15000 km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
