2010 Dodge Avenger

225,400 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2010 Dodge Avenger

2010 Dodge Avenger

4DR SDN SE

2010 Dodge Avenger

4DR SDN SE

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

225,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9551554
  • Stock #: 2301-658
  • VIN: 1B3CC4FB7AN164128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean non-smoker vehicle.  Well equipped.  Runs and drives great. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12 months/15000 km/$1000 per claim.  Warranty upgrades also available.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

