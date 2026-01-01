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<html> <p> *** BY  APPOINTMENT  ONLY ***</p> <p>FRESH  OUT  OF  STORAGE  AND  READY  FOR  A  SUMMER  FULL  OF  FUN !!  THIS  IS  TRULY  A  CAR  FOR  A  PROUD  OWNER.  A  RARE  COUPE.</p> <p>3.6L., AUTOMATIC,  SUPER  SPORT  AND  REDLINE  GROUP,  PREMIUM  LEATHER,  MOONROOF,  REMOTE  START,  HEATED  SEATS,  POWER  SEAT,  BLUETOOTH  MEDIA,  CLASSIC  CHROME  WHEELS,  REAR  SPOILER,  STRIPE  KIT,  DUAL  EXHAUST  TIPS,  FOG  LIGHTS.  ACCIDENT  FREE  AND  NEVER  SEEN  WINTER!  DONT  MISS  THIS  OPPORTUNITY  TO  OWN  SUCH  A  CLEAN  CLASSIC  FOR  A  VERY  FAIR  PRICE !  </p> </html>

2011 Dodge Challenger

0 KM

Details Description Features

$22,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Dodge Challenger

Rallye Super Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14108950

2011 Dodge Challenger

Rallye Super Sport

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,750

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Excellent Condition
VIN 2B3CJ4DG6BH588298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Toxic Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description


*** BY  APPOINTMENT  ONLY ***


FRESH  OUT  OF  STORAGE  AND  READY  FOR  A  SUMMER  FULL  OF  FUN !!  THIS  IS  TRULY  A  CAR  FOR  A  PROUD  OWNER.  A  RARE  COUPE.


3.6L., AUTOMATIC,  SUPER  SPORT  AND  REDLINE  GROUP,  PREMIUM  LEATHER,  MOONROOF,  REMOTE  START,  HEATED  SEATS,  POWER  SEAT,  BLUETOOTH  MEDIA,  CLASSIC  CHROME  WHEELS,  REAR  SPOILER,  STRIPE  KIT,  DUAL  EXHAUST  TIPS,  FOG  LIGHTS.  ACCIDENT  FREE  AND  NEVER  SEEN  WINTER!  DON'T  MISS  THIS  OPPORTUNITY  TO  OWN  SUCH  A  CLEAN  CLASSIC  FOR  A  VERY  FAIR  PRICE ! 


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-XXXX

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519-644-1991

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$22,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

2011 Dodge Challenger