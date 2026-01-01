$22,750+ taxes & licensing
2011 Dodge Challenger
Rallye Super Sport
2011 Dodge Challenger
Rallye Super Sport
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
Certified
$22,750
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Toxic Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
*** BY APPOINTMENT ONLY ***
FRESH OUT OF STORAGE AND READY FOR A SUMMER FULL OF FUN !! THIS IS TRULY A CAR FOR A PROUD OWNER. A RARE COUPE.
3.6L., AUTOMATIC, SUPER SPORT AND REDLINE GROUP, PREMIUM LEATHER, MOONROOF, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH MEDIA, CLASSIC CHROME WHEELS, REAR SPOILER, STRIPE KIT, DUAL EXHAUST TIPS, FOG LIGHTS. ACCIDENT FREE AND NEVER SEEN WINTER! DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO OWN SUCH A CLEAN CLASSIC FOR A VERY FAIR PRICE !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spruce Lane Motors
Email Spruce Lane Motors
Spruce Lane Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-644-1991