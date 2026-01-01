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<html> <p>2.3L.- ECO. PREMIUM,  AUTOMOTIVE,  PREMIUM  LEATHER,  HEATED  AND  COOLED  SEATS,  REMOTE  START,  BIG  SCREEN,  BLUETOOTH  MEDIA,  SAT. RADIO,  PREMIUM WHEELS,  FOG  LIGHTS.  VERY  CLEAN  AND  ACCIDENT  FREE.  LOCAL  TRADE  FROM  A  LOVELY  LADY.  ALL  THE  LOOKS !</p> </html>

2015 Ford Mustang

77,615 KM

Details Description Features

$24,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Watch This Vehicle
14073621

2015 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,750

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,615KM
VIN 1FATP8UHXF5409910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 77,615 KM

Vehicle Description


2.3L.- ECO. PREMIUM,  AUTOMOTIVE,  PREMIUM  LEATHER,  HEATED  AND  COOLED  SEATS,  REMOTE  START,  BIG  SCREEN,  BLUETOOTH  MEDIA,  SAT. RADIO,  PREMIUM WHEELS,  FOG  LIGHTS.  VERY  CLEAN  AND  ACCIDENT  FREE.  LOCAL  TRADE  FROM  A  LOVELY  LADY.  ALL  THE  LOOKS !


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-XXXX

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519-644-1991

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$24,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

2015 Ford Mustang