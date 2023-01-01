Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Clean CARFAX.  Super nice and clean vehicle.  Runs and drives great.  Low kilometres.  Equipped with roof rack.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 kms/$1500 per claim.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.</p>

2011 Jeep Patriot

140,100 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Jeep Patriot

North Edition 4WD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Patriot

North Edition 4WD 4dr

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

  1. 1702667496
  2. 1702667500
  3. 1702667504
  4. 1702667508
  5. 1702667511
  6. 1702667515
  7. 1702667519
  8. 1702667522
  9. 1702667525
  10. 1702667528
  11. 1702667532
  12. 1702667535
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
140,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4NF2GBXBD105173

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2310-720
  • Mileage 140,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX.  Super nice and clean vehicle.  Runs and drives great.  Low kilometres.  Equipped with roof rack.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000 kms/$1500 per claim.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2014 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Belmont, ON
2014 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 230,100 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Belmont, ON
2009 Ford Fusion SEL 270,900 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Belmont, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 240,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Patriot