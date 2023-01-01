$10,900+ tax & licensing
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2013 Honda CR-V
AWD 5DR EX-L
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
318,207KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10486557
- Stock #: 2309-712
- VIN: 2HKRM4H79DH108923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 318,207 KM
Vehicle Description
Great condition, well equipped SUV. Runs and drives excellent. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/12000kms/$1500 per claim. Taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
