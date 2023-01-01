Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

318,207 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

AWD 5DR EX-L

2013 Honda CR-V

AWD 5DR EX-L

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

318,207KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10486557
  • Stock #: 2309-712
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H79DH108923

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 318,207 KM

Great condition, well equipped SUV. Runs and drives excellent. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/12000kms/$1500 per claim. Taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

