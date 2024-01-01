2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Financing available.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>188,524 kms. This exceptionally clean car is ready to be driven with confidence. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Fully reconditioned to provide you with years of reliable transportation and worry-free driving!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-fareast-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos; mso-bidi-font-family: Aptos;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>-<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>           </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>2.0L – 4-cylinder engine</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-fareast-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos; mso-bidi-font-family: Aptos;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>-<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>           </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>5 – Speed manual transmission</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-fareast-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos; mso-bidi-font-family: Aptos;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>-<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>           </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Power windows and door locks</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-fareast-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos; mso-bidi-font-family: Aptos;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>-<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>           </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Air conditioning</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-fareast-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos; mso-bidi-font-family: Aptos;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>-<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>           </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Cruise Control</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Standard safety features include:</span></p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Antilock brakes</span></li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Electronic stability system</span></li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Side-impact airbags for the front seats </span></li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Side curtain airbags for both rows</span></li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Active front head restraints </span></li></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>New, tires, brakes, battery, and timing belt</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Fresh oil, lube and filter</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Certified $9,995 .00 - Asking price includes Safety and 1 Year Lubrico Warranty.  Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-644-0380.</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>This vehicle is being sold on CONSIGNMENT</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;>by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE</span></strong></p>

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

