$9,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Man Trendline
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,524 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available.
188,524 kms. This exceptionally clean car is ready to be driven with confidence.
Fully reconditioned to provide you with years of reliable transportation and worry-free driving!
- 2.0L – 4-cylinder engine
- 5 – Speed manual transmission
- Power windows and door locks
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
Standard safety features include:
- Antilock brakes
- Electronic stability system
- Side-impact airbags for the front seats
- Side curtain airbags for both rows
- Active front head restraints
New, tires, brakes, battery, and timing belt
Fresh oil, lube and filter
Certified $9,995 .00 - Asking price includes Safety and 1 Year Lubrico Warranty. Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra. If interested and for more information, please call 519-644-0380.
This vehicle is being sold on CONSIGNMENT
by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
