$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2014 Dodge Journey
2014 Dodge Journey
FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
153,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9397999
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB9ET236631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX. Runs and drives excellent. Asking price includes Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12months/15000km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades are also available. Taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
