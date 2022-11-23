Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

153,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9397999
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB9ET236631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX. Runs and drives excellent. Asking price includes Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12months/15000km/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades are also available. Taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

