Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Journey

219,000 KM

Details Features

$8,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1707928902
  2. 1707928903
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
219,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG4FT559107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2018 Lexus RX RX 350 AWD for sale in London, ON
2018 Lexus RX RX 350 AWD 105,000 KM $34,991 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Venza AWD for sale in London, ON
2010 Toyota Venza AWD 290,000 KM $8,991 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Cadillac CTS for sale in London, ON
2011 Cadillac CTS 50,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey