$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Limited
2014 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Limited
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing Available
This well-maintained vehicle should be your top pick for an economical compact sedan that offers you both refinement and comfort.
175,000 kms
1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and 6-speed automatic transmission.
- Power Sunroof
- Heated and perforated leather seating
- Alloy wheels
All power options including, windows, driver's seat, cruise control, A/C,
Safety-Checked & Certified. Includes Lubrico Extended Warranty.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-644-0380