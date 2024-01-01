Menu
Financing Available

This well-maintained vehicle should be your top pick for an economical compact sedan that offers you both refinement and comfort.

175,000 kms

1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and 6-speed automatic transmission.

- Power Sunroof

- Heated and perforated leather seating

- Alloy wheels

All power options including, windows, drivers seat, cruise control, A/C, 

Safety-Checked & Certified. Includes Lubrico Extended Warranty.

2014 Hyundai Elantra

175,100 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Limited

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Limited

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AH0EU160073

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,100 KM

Financing Available

This well-maintained vehicle should be your top pick for an economical compact sedan that offers you both refinement and comfort.

175,000 kms

1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and 6-speed automatic transmission.

- Power Sunroof

- Heated and perforated leather seating

- Alloy wheels

All power options including, windows, driver's seat, cruise control, A/C,

Safety-Checked & Certified. Includes Lubrico Extended Warranty.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2014 Hyundai Elantra