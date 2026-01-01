$10,750+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Edge
SEL
2017 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,750
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J82HBB64862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L.- V6, A.W.D., LOADED, HEATED CLOTH SEATS, POWER SEATS(2), REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH MEDIA, ALLOY WHEELS. CLEAN AND ACCIDENT FREE. FRESH LOCAL TRADE THAT WAS WELL TAKEN CARE OF. KNOWN OIL UNDERCOATED YEARLY. JUST THE RIGHT EQUIPMENT TO KEEP YOU SAFE AND COMFORTABLE !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-XXXX(click to show)
$10,750
+ taxes & licensing>
Spruce Lane Motors
519-644-1991
2017 Ford Edge