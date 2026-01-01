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<html> <p>3.5L.- V6,  A.W.D.,  LOADED,  HEATED  CLOTH  SEATS,  POWER  SEATS(2),  REAR  CAMERA,  BLUETOOTH  MEDIA,  ALLOY  WHEELS.  CLEAN  AND  ACCIDENT  FREE.  FRESH  LOCAL  TRADE  THAT  WAS WELL  TAKEN  CARE  OF.  KNOWN  OIL  UNDERCOATED  YEARLY.  JUST  THE  RIGHT  EQUIPMENT  TO  KEEP  YOU  SAFE  AND  COMFORTABLE !</p> </html>

2017 Ford Edge

0 KM

Details Description Features

$10,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14073633

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J82HBB64862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description


3.5L.- V6,  A.W.D.,  LOADED,  HEATED  CLOTH  SEATS,  POWER  SEATS(2),  REAR  CAMERA,  BLUETOOTH  MEDIA,  ALLOY  WHEELS.  CLEAN  AND  ACCIDENT  FREE.  FRESH  LOCAL  TRADE  THAT  WAS WELL  TAKEN  CARE  OF.  KNOWN  OIL  UNDERCOATED  YEARLY.  JUST  THE  RIGHT  EQUIPMENT  TO  KEEP  YOU  SAFE  AND  COMFORTABLE !


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-XXXX

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519-644-1991

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$10,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

2017 Ford Edge