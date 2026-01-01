$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
SPORT
2015 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 1
- Stock # 2605-1000
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 RAM 1500 Sport 4X4 Regular Cab – Short Wheelbase! 186,000 kms.
5.7L HEMI V8 engine & 8-speed transmission
Short Wheelbase & Sporty stance with 20" wheels and aggressive Sport styling
Clean, tough, and fun to drive — this short-bed regular cab Sport is a rare find.
Power, mirrors, seats and windows.
Heated seats and steering wheel. A/C blows cold.
Navigation, back-up camera and cruise control.
Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage claims recorded. Fresh oil change, Fully Serviced, Safety Inspected & Certified.
Asking $18,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licencing and OMVIC requirements.
Extended Warranty and Financing options are available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.
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519-644-0380