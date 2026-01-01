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<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>2015 RAM 1500 Sport 4X4 Regular Cab – Short Wheelbase! 186,000 kms.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>5.7L HEMI V8 engine & 8-speed transmission</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Short Wheelbase & Sporty stance with 20 wheels and aggressive Sport styling</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Clean, tough, and fun to drive — this short-bed regular cab Sport is a rare find.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Power, mirrors, seats and windows. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Heated seats and steering wheel. A/C blows cold.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Navigation, back-up camera and cruise control.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><a name=_Hlk211499882></a><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos;>Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage claims recorded. Fresh oil change, Fully Serviced, Safety Inspected & Certified.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos;>Asking $18,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licencing and OMVIC requirements.</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos;>Extended Warranty and Financing options are available.</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos;>Offered by Thames Auto Sales. </span></span><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos;>www.thamesautosales.ca</span></span></a><span style=mso-bookmark: _Hlk211499882;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos;> Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.</span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2015 RAM 1500

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14117552

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
186,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR7CT7FG572204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # 2605-1000
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 RAM 1500 Sport 4X4 Regular Cab – Short Wheelbase! 186,000 kms.

5.7L HEMI V8 engine & 8-speed transmission

Short Wheelbase & Sporty stance with 20" wheels and aggressive Sport styling

Clean, tough, and fun to drive — this short-bed regular cab Sport is a rare find.

Power, mirrors, seats and windows.

Heated seats and steering wheel. A/C blows cold.

Navigation, back-up camera and cruise control.

Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage claims recorded. Fresh oil change, Fully Serviced, Safety Inspected & Certified.

Asking $18,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licencing and OMVIC requirements.

Extended Warranty and Financing options are available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2015 RAM 1500