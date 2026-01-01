$17,850+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,850
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
74,416KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BN1L75J1161285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,416 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spruce Lane Motors
2020 Ford Edge SEL 146,272 KM $17,850 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang V6 42,249 KM SOLD
2020 Nissan Rogue SV 128,963 KM SOLD
Email Spruce Lane Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
$17,850
+ taxes & licensing>
Spruce Lane Motors
519-644-1991
2018 Mazda MAZDA3