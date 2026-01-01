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<html> <p>** POWER  GATE * REMOTE  START **</p> <p>1.5L.- TURBO.,  A.W.D.,  HEATED  CLOTH  SEATS,  REMOTE  START,  POWER  LIFTGATE,  REAR  CAMERA,  POWER  SEAT,  BLUETOOTH  MEDIA / APPLE / ANDROID  AUTO.,  ALL  WEATHER  MATS.  LEASE  RETURN  FROM  G.M. CANADA.  CLEAN  AND  ACCIDENT  FREE.  REAL  SHARP  S.U.V.!</p> </html>

2022 GMC Terrain

52,424 KM

Details Description Features

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14366908

2022 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
52,424KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV9NL142301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,424 KM

Vehicle Description


** POWER  GATE * REMOTE  START **


1.5L.- TURBO.,  A.W.D.,  HEATED  CLOTH  SEATS,  REMOTE  START,  POWER  LIFTGATE,  REAR  CAMERA,  POWER  SEAT,  BLUETOOTH  MEDIA / APPLE / ANDROID  AUTO.,  ALL  WEATHER  MATS.  LEASE  RETURN  FROM  G.M. CANADA.  CLEAN  AND  ACCIDENT  FREE.  REAL  SHARP  S.U.V.!


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spruce Lane Motors

Spruce Lane Motors

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-XXXX

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519-644-1991

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$23,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

2022 GMC Terrain