$23,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-1991
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
52,424KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV9NL142301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,424 KM
Vehicle Description
** POWER GATE * REMOTE START **
1.5L.- TURBO., A.W.D., HEATED CLOTH SEATS, REMOTE START, POWER LIFTGATE, REAR CAMERA, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH MEDIA / APPLE / ANDROID AUTO., ALL WEATHER MATS. LEASE RETURN FROM G.M. CANADA. CLEAN AND ACCIDENT FREE. REAL SHARP S.U.V.!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spruce Lane Motors
2022 GMC Terrain SLE 52,424 KM $23,950 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 70,221 KM $25,750 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue Sv Midnight 73,515 KM $26,750 + tax & lic
Email Spruce Lane Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spruce Lane Motors
14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Spruce Lane Motors
519-644-1991
2022 GMC Terrain