<p>Equipped with 1941 package.  Includes auto-start, heated steering, full soft top, spare tire rack, dash screen, Trail Rated package, 6 speed manual transmission.  Asking price includes SAFETY, applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Extended warranty is available.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.</p>

2022 Jeep Wrangler

19,400 KM

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport S 4x4

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport S 4x4

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

19,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG1NW129255

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,400 KM

Equipped with 1941 package.  Includes auto-start, heated steering, full soft top, spare tire rack, dash screen, Trail Rated package, 6 speed manual transmission.  Asking price includes SAFETY, applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Extended warranty is available.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2022 Jeep Wrangler