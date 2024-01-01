$42,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport S 4x4
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Equipped with 1941 package. Includes auto-start, heated steering, full soft top, spare tire rack, dash screen, Trail Rated package, 6 speed manual transmission. Asking price includes SAFETY, applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Extended warranty is available. If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.
Thames Auto and Toy Store
