Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, 4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

81,787 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion Pano Sunroof HeatedFront Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion Pano Sunroof HeatedFront Seats

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

  1. 11497817
  2. 11497817
  3. 11497817
  4. 11497817
  5. 11497817
  6. 11497817
  7. 11497817
  8. 11497817
  9. 11497817
  10. 11497817
  11. 11497817
  12. 11497817
  13. 11497817
  14. 11497817
  15. 11497817
  16. 11497817
  17. 11497817
  18. 11497817
  19. 11497817
  20. 11497817
  21. 11497817
  22. 11497817
  23. 11497817
  24. 11497817
  25. 11497817
  26. 11497817
  27. 11497817
  28. 11497817
  29. 11497817
  30. 11497817
  31. 11497817
  32. 11497817
  33. 11497817
  34. 11497817
  35. 11497817
  36. 11497817
  37. 11497817
  38. 11497817
  39. 11497817
  40. 11497817
  41. 11497817
  42. 11497817
  43. 11497817
  44. 11497817
  45. 11497817
  46. 11497817
  47. 11497817
  48. 11497817
  49. 11497817
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,787KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4MOTION 4dr Wolfsburg Edition, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE for sale in Bolton, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 43,659 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Bolton, ON
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 19,957 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda HR-V Sport for sale in Bolton, ON
2023 Honda HR-V Sport 20,324 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan