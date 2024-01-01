Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Bluetooth!</b><br> <br> Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!<br> <br> The stylish cabin in this Buick Encore is feature rich, quiet, and comfortable. This 2019 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Bolton. <br> <br>Step into this 2019 Buick Encore, and youll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, youll always arrive in style, comfort, and grace.This low mileage SUV has just 18,059 kms. Its satin steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Encores trim level is Preferred. This Encore Preferred comes loaded with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, USB and aux jacks, customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, 4G WiFi, power driver seat, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access and OnStar capable, flat folding front passenger and rear seats, front passenger under seat storage, hands free keyless entry, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, rear view camera, aluminum wheels, deep tinted glass, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, 4g Wifi. <br> <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$177.13</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

2019 Buick Encore