$23,895+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - $178 B/W
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - $178 B/W
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$23,895
+ taxes & licensing
18,059KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJESB7KB957703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RB100280A
- Mileage 18,059 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Bluetooth!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
The stylish cabin in this Buick Encore is feature rich, quiet, and comfortable. This 2019 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Step into this 2019 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style, comfort, and grace.This low mileage SUV has just 18,059 kms. It's satin steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Encore Preferred comes loaded with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, USB and aux jacks, customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, 4G WiFi, power driver seat, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access and OnStar capable, flat folding front passenger and rear seats, front passenger under seat storage, hands free keyless entry, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, rear view camera, aluminum wheels, deep tinted glass, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, 4g Wifi.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $177.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ).
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bolton. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
$23,895
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2019 Buick Encore