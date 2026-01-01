$51,595+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Audi S5
3.0T Progressiv
2024 Audi S5
3.0T Progressiv
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$51,595
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
44,922KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUN4AF55RA043532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 44,922 KM
Vehicle Description
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
The luxurious and up-scale interior of this 2024 Audi S5 Coupe offers a welcoming escape from reality This 2024 Audi S5 Coupe is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
With this 2024 Audi S5 Coupe, athleticism is evident from every angle, with an ergonomically built cabin ready to support the driver and passenger through some of the most exhilarating driving experiences. Created to be a precisely engineered performance coupe with ample luxury, only few luxury sports coupes can come close to what this Audi S5 offers.
This coupe has 44,922 km. It's Glacier White Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 349HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
The luxurious and up-scale interior of this 2024 Audi S5 Coupe offers a welcoming escape from reality This 2024 Audi S5 Coupe is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
With this 2024 Audi S5 Coupe, athleticism is evident from every angle, with an ergonomically built cabin ready to support the driver and passenger through some of the most exhilarating driving experiences. Created to be a precisely engineered performance coupe with ample luxury, only few luxury sports coupes can come close to what this Audi S5 offers.
This coupe has 44,922 km. It's Glacier White Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 349HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Bolton GM
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Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
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905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
$51,595
+ taxes & licensing>
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2024 Audi S5