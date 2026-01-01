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Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!<br> <br>The luxurious and up-scale interior of this 2024 Audi S5 Coupe offers a welcoming escape from reality This 2024 Audi S5 Coupe is fresh on our lot in Bolton.<br> <br>With this 2024 Audi S5 Coupe, athleticism is evident from every angle, with an ergonomically built cabin ready to support the driver and passenger through some of the most exhilarating driving experiences. Created to be a precisely engineered performance coupe with ample luxury, only few luxury sports coupes can come close to what this Audi S5 offers.<br> <br>This coupe has 44,922 km. Its Glacier White Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=uzChXvvYdhHwErMV6g3ZxleuBA6bHhjj target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 349HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en target=_blank>http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en</a><br> <br/><br>Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!! *No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!! *** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!*** Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410 See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca o~o

2024 Audi S5

44,922 KM

Details Description Features

$51,595

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Audi S5

3.0T Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle
14373049

2024 Audi S5

3.0T Progressiv

Location

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

Contact Seller

$51,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
44,922KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUN4AF55RA043532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 44,922 KM

Vehicle Description

Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

The luxurious and up-scale interior of this 2024 Audi S5 Coupe offers a welcoming escape from reality This 2024 Audi S5 Coupe is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

With this 2024 Audi S5 Coupe, athleticism is evident from every angle, with an ergonomically built cabin ready to support the driver and passenger through some of the most exhilarating driving experiences. Created to be a precisely engineered performance coupe with ample luxury, only few luxury sports coupes can come close to what this Audi S5 offers.

This coupe has 44,922 km. It's Glacier White Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 349HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en


Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-857-XXXX

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905-857-3677

Alternate Numbers
1-877-626-5866
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$51,595

+ taxes & licensing>

Bolton GM

905-857-3677

2024 Audi S5