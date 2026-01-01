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2025 Jeep Gladiator
Willys
2025 Jeep Gladiator
Willys
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
905-857-7888
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # U7678
- Mileage 15,387 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Gladiator boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ROLL-UP TONNEAU COVER, MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER.
This Jeep Gladiator Comes Equipped with These Options
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Manual Rear Sliding Window, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
USED VEHICLES:Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety certification fee. if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge which includes the safety certification (the finance price + $2,350).NEW VEHICLES:New financed vehicles are subject to an $ 850 Processing Fee. New cars priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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