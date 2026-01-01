2025 Jeep Gladiator

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<p> This Jeep Gladiator boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ROLL-UP TONNEAU COVER, MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER. <p>This Jeep Gladiator Comes Equipped with These Options <br /> MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Manual Rear Sliding Window, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control. </p> <p>Drive Happy with CarHub<br>*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites</p> <p>Transparency Statement<br>USED VEHICLES:Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety certification fee. if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge which includes the safety certification (the finance price + $2,350).NEW VEHICLES:New financed vehicles are subject to an $ 850 Processing Fee. New cars priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.</p>

2025 Jeep Gladiator

15,387 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Jeep Gladiator

Willys

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14369362

2025 Jeep Gladiator

Willys

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

905-857-7888

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
15,387KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U7678
  • Mileage 15,387 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Gladiator boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ROLL-UP TONNEAU COVER, MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER.

This Jeep Gladiator Comes Equipped with These Options
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Manual Rear Sliding Window, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control.

Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites

Transparency Statement
USED VEHICLES:Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety certification fee. if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge which includes the safety certification (the finance price + $2,350).NEW VEHICLES:New financed vehicles are subject to an $ 850 Processing Fee. New cars priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
41
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Roll-up Tonneau Cover
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
MOPAR Heavy Duty Rock Slider w/Step Assist
BLACK 3-PIECE FREEDOM HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Manual Rear Sliding Window
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Front collision mitigation
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection LED Taillamps
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Remote Start System 7" Colour In-Cluster Display Universal Garage Door Opener Front Heated Seats A/C w/Automatic Temperature Control Heated Steering Whee...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Dual USB Media Hubs Alpine Premium Audio System 400-Watt Inverter 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Portable Wireless Speaker
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Willys Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Protection Sill Rails Off-Road Plus Mode 4-Wheel Drive Decal Black...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2025 Jeep Gladiator