$15,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Fit
EX HTD Cloth Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam A/C CD
2015 Honda Fit
EX HTD Cloth Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam A/C CD
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,048 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Honda Fit from Pembroke, ON! This EX Hatchback model comes loaded up with great options inside and out to make your drive more enjoyable! The exterior looks great in its Grey paint with factory alloy wheels, featuring automatic headlights, foglights, a factory power sunroof, a right-side blind spot mirror camera, an engine block heater, a sleek rear spoiler, and a peppy 1.5L 4-cylinder i-Vtec engine and CVT automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, ECON driving mode for improved fuel efficiency, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 Backup camera, and CD player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/HDMI/12V accessory ports, all-weather mats, factory cloth mats, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Perfect Student or Commuter vehicle!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
