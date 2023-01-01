Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean Honda Fit from Pembroke, ON! This EX Hatchback model comes loaded up with great options inside and out to make your drive more enjoyable! The exterior looks great in its Grey paint with factory alloy wheels, featuring automatic headlights, foglights, a factory power sunroof, a right-side blind spot mirror camera, an engine block heater, a sleek rear spoiler, and a peppy 1.5L 4-cylinder i-Vtec engine and CVT automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, ECON driving mode for improved fuel efficiency, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 Backup camera, and CD player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/HDMI/12V accessory ports, all-weather mats, factory cloth mats, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Perfect Student or Commuter vehicle!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2015 Honda Fit

160,048 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Fit

EX HTD Cloth Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam A/C CD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Fit

EX HTD Cloth Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam A/C CD

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1699975033
  2. 1699975033
  3. 1699975033
  4. 1699975032
  5. 1699975033
  6. 1699975033
  7. 1699975031
  8. 1699975032
  9. 1699975033
  10. 1699975032
  11. 1699975033
  12. 1699975052
  13. 1699975050
  14. 1699975050
  15. 1699975051
  16. 1699975051
  17. 1699975051
  18. 1699975051
  19. 1699975051
  20. 1699975051
  21. 1699975051
  22. 1699975051
  23. 1699975051
  24. 1699975051
  25. 1699975051
  26. 1699975051
  27. 1699975051
  28. 1699975051
  29. 1699975051
  30. 1699975051
  31. 1699975051
  32. 1699975051
  33. 1699975051
  34. 1699975051
  35. 1699975051
  36. 1699975051
  37. 1699975052
  38. 1699975052
  39. 1699975052
  40. 1699975052
  41. 1699975052
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
160,048KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3HGGK5H85FM107018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Honda Fit from Pembroke, ON! This EX Hatchback model comes loaded up with great options inside and out to make your drive more enjoyable! The exterior looks great in its Grey paint with factory alloy wheels, featuring automatic headlights, foglights, a factory power sunroof, a right-side blind spot mirror camera, an engine block heater, a sleek rear spoiler, and a peppy 1.5L 4-cylinder i-Vtec engine and CVT automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, ECON driving mode for improved fuel efficiency, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 Backup camera, and CD player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/HDMI/12V accessory ports, all-weather mats, factory cloth mats, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Perfect Student or Commuter vehicle!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 4x4 CarPlay Rem. Start Backup Cam Dual-A/C for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z71 4x4 CarPlay Rem. Start Backup Cam Dual-A/C 100,394 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 HTD Cloth Bluetooth Backup Cam XM A/C for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 HTD Cloth Bluetooth Backup Cam XM A/C 197,822 KM SOLD + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac SRX FWD 3.6L Heated Leather Bluetooth Backup Cam FM/XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2015 Cadillac SRX FWD 3.6L Heated Leather Bluetooth Backup Cam FM/XM 77,239 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Fit