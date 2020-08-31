Menu
Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5760480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS HONDA FIT WON'T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE!

 

YES,........ONLY 184,292KMS.!!! ONLY $1,990.00!! BEING SOLD "AS-IS" AS TRADED-IN) AT THIS LOW PRICE.

 2008 HONDA FIT LX - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - CARFAX REPORT CLEAN/NO CLAIMS!!

FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY,  PM, PS, PB, PDL, AND MORE!

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CHECK ENGINE LIGHT IS ON AND THE ENGINE IS RUNNING ROUGH-WHICH IS WHY IT'S PRICE SO LOW!!

 

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:

***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - CLEAN NO CLAIMS!! PLEASE CLICK ON CARFAX LINK BELOW TO VIEW FREE CARFAX REPORT!

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=aiAcLq2D2u4cWcpTGDwnXMh7%2fa45zqjD

***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEY INCLUDED!

 

ONLY HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($10.00) FEE EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

 

AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED" - SOLD "AS IS" /AS TRADED IN),“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

 

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17

TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3

 

416-274-AUTO (2886)

 

WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

SERVING TORONTO/GTA SINCE 2000!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

