$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
SportTouring-AWD Cloth Sunroof FM/XM A/C CarPlay
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,118 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Buick Encore from Cobourg, ON! This Sport Touring AWD model looks incredible in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, a large factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, roof rack rails, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy and fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, push button start, an easy ot read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Compass and Backup Camera, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Report Attached, Sharp looking SUV, Easy to Park and great on Gas!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
905-623-2906