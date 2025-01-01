Menu
Super-Clean Buick Encore from Cobourg, ON! This Sport Touring AWD model looks incredible in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, a large factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, roof rack rails, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy and fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating with drivers power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, push button start, an easy ot read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Compass and Backup Camera, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Report Attached, Sharp looking SUV, Easy to Park and great on Gas!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

2017 Buick Encore

142,118 KM

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Encore

SportTouring-AWD Cloth Sunroof FM/XM A/C CarPlay

13138345

2017 Buick Encore

SportTouring-AWD Cloth Sunroof FM/XM A/C CarPlay

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,118KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJ2SBXHB164483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Call Dealer

905-623-2906

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 Buick Encore