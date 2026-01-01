$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's perfect for navigating the city or weekend getaways? Check out this sleek 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This compact SUV is finished in a timeless black exterior and features a sophisticated black interior, making it a head-turner wherever you go. With just 121,300kms on the odometer, this Encore is ready for many more adventures. Its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission offers a smooth and responsive driving experience.
The Encore Preferred is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience. The versatile SUV body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, while the front-wheel-drive offers confident handling in various driving conditions. This Buick Encore is a fantastic choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich vehicle without sacrificing style. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the Encore Preferred for yourself!
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100
HST and licensing extra.
Vehicle Features
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100