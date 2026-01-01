Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical SUV thats perfect for navigating the city or weekend getaways? Check out this sleek 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This compact SUV is finished in a timeless black exterior and features a sophisticated black interior, making it a head-turner wherever you go. With just 121,300kms on the odometer, this Encore is ready for many more adventures. Its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission offers a smooth and responsive driving experience.</p><p>The Encore Preferred is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience. The versatile SUV body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, while the front-wheel-drive offers confident handling in various driving conditions. This Buick Encore is a fantastic choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich vehicle without sacrificing style. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the Encore Preferred for yourself!</p><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100</p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p>

2019 Buick Encore

121,300 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!

Watch This Vehicle
13994082

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1777304138767
  2. 1777304139243
  3. 1777304139668
  4. 1777304140084
  5. 1777304140536
  6. 1777304140933
  7. 1777304141343
  8. 1777304141800
  9. 1777304142211
  10. 1777304142621
  11. 1777304143041
  12. 1777304143451
  13. 1777304143852
  14. 1777304144262
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
121,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB1KB747413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's perfect for navigating the city or weekend getaways? Check out this sleek 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This compact SUV is finished in a timeless black exterior and features a sophisticated black interior, making it a head-turner wherever you go. With just 121,300kms on the odometer, this Encore is ready for many more adventures. Its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an automatic transmission offers a smooth and responsive driving experience.

The Encore Preferred is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience. The versatile SUV body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, while the front-wheel-drive offers confident handling in various driving conditions. This Buick Encore is a fantastic choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich vehicle without sacrificing style. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the Encore Preferred for yourself!

The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100

HST and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL WITH NEW TIRES!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Ford Edge SEL WITH NEW TIRES!! 133,100 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!! 116,500 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT WITH APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT WITH APPLE CARPLAY!! 82,700 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Buick Encore