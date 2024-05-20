Menu
<p>Spring Sales Event on Now! $1,000 Off each vehicle extended until May 20th 2024! </p> <p>2011 Ford F-250 4x4 8-Foot 6-Passenger 6.2L Gas with 235,152 kilometers. Runs and Drives strong. Certified ready to go comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax is copy and paste link below:</p> <p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lNNKgIBM4BrOkFK9wg8VKUe7QfppWHxL</p> <p>Spring Sales Event on Now! $1,000 Off each vehicle extended until May 20th 2024! All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</p> <p>Was: $16,950  Now: $15,950</p> <p>+Just Plus Tax and Licensing</p> <p>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</p> <p>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</p> <p>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</p> <p>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</p> <p>1) Engine</p> <p>2) Transmission</p> <p>3) Head Gasket</p> <p>4) Transaxle/Differential</p> <p>5) Seals & Gaskets</p> <p>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</p>

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

235,152KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 235,152 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

