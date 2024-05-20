$15,950+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-250
Super Duty 4WD SuperCab 8FT
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 235,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Spring Sales Event on Now! $1,000 Off each vehicle extended until May 20th 2024!
2011 Ford F-250 4x4 8-Foot 6-Passenger 6.2L Gas with 235,152 kilometers. Runs and Drives strong. Certified ready to go comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax is copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lNNKgIBM4BrOkFK9wg8VKUe7QfppWHxL
Spring Sales Event on Now! $1,000 Off each vehicle extended until May 20th 2024! All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
Was: $16,950 Now: $15,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
