<p>Spring Sales Event on Now! $1,000 Off each vehicle extended until May 20th 2024! </p> <p>2012 Ford Transit Connect XLT with 263,977 highway kilometers. Runs and Drives strong. Certified ready to go comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax is copy and paste link below:</p> <p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kymJ+kqWGfVcoa0BOucMxnyQH3arm3GW</p> <p> </p> <p>Spring Sales Event on Now! $1,000 Off each vehicle extended until May 20th 2024! All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</p> <p>Was: $7,950  Now: $6,950</p> <p> </p> <p>+Just Plus Tax and Licensing</p> <p>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</p> <p>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</p> <p>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</p> <p>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</p> <p>1) Engine</p> <p>2) Transmission</p> <p>3) Head Gasket</p> <p>4) Transaxle/Differential</p> <p>5) Seals & Gaskets</p> <p>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</p> <p> </p> <p>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</p> <p>90 Kennedy Road South</p> <p>Brampton ON L6W3E7</p> <p>(647)-927-5252</p> <p>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</p> <p>Buy with Confidence!</p> <p>Buy with Full Disclosure!</p> <p>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</p> <p>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</p> <p>Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM </p> <p>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</p> <p> </p>

2012 Ford Transit Connect

263,977 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Transit Connect

114.6" XLT w/o rear door glass

2012 Ford Transit Connect

114.6" XLT w/o rear door glass

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

263,977KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 096743
  • Mileage 263,977 KM

Spring Sales Event on Now! $1,000 Off each vehicle extended until May 20th 2024! 


2012 Ford Transit Connect XLT with 263,977 highway kilometers. Runs and Drives strong. Certified ready to go comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax is copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kymJ+kqWGfVcoa0BOucMxnyQH3arm3GW


 


Spring Sales Event on Now! $1,000 Off each vehicle extended until May 20th 2024! All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


Was: $7,950  Now: $6,950


 


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

CD Player

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Cup Holder

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2012 Ford Transit Connect