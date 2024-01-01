Menu
Well Maintained, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Gray Exterior and Grey Interior

- (Extended Warranty Available!)


Price:$9500

159 Rutherford Rd S Unit-B1 Brampton, Ontario L6W 1L4

For More Vehicles Please Visit: www.graciousauto.ca

Our Contacts:

- Address: 159 RUTHERFORD RD S BRAMPTON ON L6W 1l4

Phone:905.230.2350 -


Cell: 647 298 2636


- Business Hours: Mon-Fri: 9:00 to 8:00 Sat 9:30 - 6:00 P.M - *---------------------



- THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING US FOR YOUR NEXT PURCHASE

2012 Ford F-150

199,392 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

199,392KM
Used
VIN 1ftfw1et5cfa06766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,392 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Maintained, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Gray Exterior and Grey Interior



- (Extended Warranty Available!)




For More Vehicles Please Visit: www.graciousauto.ca



Our Contacts:



Phone:905.230.2350 -




Cell: 647 298 2636




- Business Hours: Mon-Fri: 9:00 to 8:00 Sat 9:30 - 6:00 P.M - *---------------------





- THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING US FOR YOUR NEXT PURCHASE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
2-ton jack
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
78-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle

Exterior

CARGO LAMP
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Rear window privacy glass
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp

Interior

Speed Control
glove box
Colour-coordinated carpet
Delayed accessory pwr
outside temp display
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Rear grab handles
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
4-way driver/front passenger headrests
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Side-impact airbags
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
fuel gauge
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: height adjustable shoulder belts
outboard pre-tensioners
Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
obsidian vanes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

