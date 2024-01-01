$9,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
Gracious Auto
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
905-230-2350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,392 KM
Vehicle Description
Well Maintained, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Gray Exterior and Grey Interior
- (Extended Warranty Available!)
For More Vehicles Please Visit: www.graciousauto.ca
Our Contacts:
- Business Hours: Mon-Fri: 9:00 to 8:00 Sat 9:30 - 6:00 P.M - *---------------------
- THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING US FOR YOUR NEXT PURCHASE
Vehicle Features
Gracious Auto
