$11,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
136,260KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F44CH038424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HON23
- Mileage 136,260 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 HONDA CIVIC LX WHITE AND GREY WITH BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, LOW KMS,4 CYVLINDER,4DOOR, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-XXXX(click to show)
905-463-0928
Alternate Numbers647-401-6131
2012 Honda Civic