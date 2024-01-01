Menu
<p>2012 HONDA CIVIC LX WHITE AND GREY WITH BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, LOW KMS,4 CYVLINDER,4DOOR, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER  SHOP WARRANTY.</p>

2012 Honda Civic

136,260 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

136,260KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F44CH038424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HON23
  • Mileage 136,260 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HONDA CIVIC LX WHITE AND GREY WITH BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, LOW KMS,4 CYVLINDER,4DOOR, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER  SHOP WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2012 Honda Civic