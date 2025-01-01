2012 RAM 1500

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri;>2012 Dodge Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4x4 5.7L Hemi with 193,272 original kilometers. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri;>Beautiful two tone exterior on a gray and tan interior. Equipped with Back-up camera with park assist sensors, navigation, power driver’s seat with lumbar, center console, steering wheel controls, factory tow package, and fog lamps. Air Conditioning blowing cold and comes Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black;>Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: black;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=StIHzXDwFd9i7ijfcECNue8Kgvx6S9l+</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>$14,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>1) Engine</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>2) Transmission</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>3) Head Gasket</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>4) Transaxle/Differential</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>5) Seals & Gaskets</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>90 Kennedy Road South</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Brampton ON L6W3E7</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>(647)-927-5252</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Buy with Confidence!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Buy with Full Disclosure!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 134.7pt; mso-layout-grid-align: none; text-autospace: none;><span lang=EN-CA style=mso-ascii-font-family: Calibri; mso-hansi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA;>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

Details Description Features

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

416-828-2144

193,272KM
  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,272 KM

2012 Dodge Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4x4 5.7L Hemi with 193,272 original kilometers.

Beautiful two tone exterior on a gray and tan interior. Equipped with Back-up camera with park assist sensors, navigation, power driver’s seat with lumbar, center console, steering wheel controls, factory tow package, and fog lamps. Air Conditioning blowing cold and comes Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included.

 

Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=StIHzXDwFd9i7ijfcECNue8Kgvx6S9l+

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$14,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

 

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

416-828-2144

