2012 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
416-828-2144
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,272 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Dodge Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Crew Cab 4x4 5.7L Hemi with 193,272 original kilometers.
Beautiful two tone exterior on a gray and tan interior. Equipped with Back-up camera with park assist sensors, navigation, power driver’s seat with lumbar, center console, steering wheel controls, factory tow package, and fog lamps. Air Conditioning blowing cold and comes Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included.
Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=StIHzXDwFd9i7ijfcECNue8Kgvx6S9l+
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
