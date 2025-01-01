$13,450+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
416-828-2144
Certified
$13,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 255,289 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford F-150 XLT Super Cab 3.7L 6-Cylinder 2WD with 255,289 original kilometers. 35 service records (see Carfax Below). Powered by the naturally aspirated and reliable 3.7L V6. Very clean exterior and interior. Almost a one owner, as the first owner had the vehicle until late 2022, and second owner had it thereafter. Engine/transmission runs very smooth and suspension feels really tight. Very well kept and well serviced. Equipped with driver’s seat lumbar support, 6-passenger seating, and a sprayed-in bed liner. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty.
Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QCD0iufUWBolRg+rI9vuX6jN5bYnlucC
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$13,450 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Khyber Motors Ltd.
Khyber Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-828-XXXX(click to show)
416-828-2144
Alternate Numbers647-927-5252
+ taxes & licensing
416-828-2144