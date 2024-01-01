Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Ford F-250 XLT 4X4 Crew Cab 6.2L with 94,097 original kilometers. 6-Passenger,  Ford tonneau cover, and power drivers seat. Certified ready to go. 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax with 29 service records Link Below, copy and paste:</p><p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ethdfiEJHQfn9rrQSSvAL4Ds1yGOYTKJ#service-history-section</p><p> </p><p>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</p><p>$29,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing</p><p>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</p><p>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</p><p>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</p><p>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</p><p>1) Engine</p><p>2) Transmission</p><p>3) Head Gasket</p><p>4) Transaxle/Differential</p><p>5) Seals & Gaskets</p><p>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</p><p> </p><p>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</p><p>90 Kennedy Road South</p><p>Brampton ON L6W3E7</p><p>(647)-927-5252</p><p>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</p><p>Buy with Confidence!</p><p>Buy with Full Disclosure!</p><p>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</p><p>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</p><p>Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM </p><p>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</p><p> </p>

2013 Ford F-250

94,097 KM

Details Description Features

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

  1. 1727131560
  2. 1727131561
  3. 1727131561
  4. 1727131560
  5. 1727131563
  6. 1727131560
  7. 1727131561
  8. 1727131563
  9. 1727131560
  10. 1727131561
  11. 1727131560
  12. 1727131560
  13. 1727131561
  14. 1727131560
  15. 1727131561
  16. 1727131562
  17. 1727131561
  18. 1727131561
  19. 1727131562
  20. 1727131561
  21. 1727131561
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,097KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B60176
  • Mileage 94,097 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-250 XLT 4X4 Crew Cab 6.2L with 94,097 original kilometers. 6-Passenger,  Ford tonneau cover, and power drivers seat. Certified ready to go. 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax with 29 service records Link Below, copy and paste:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ethdfiEJHQfn9rrQSSvAL4Ds1yGOYTKJ#service-history-section

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$29,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

Used 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Brampton, ON
2013 Ford F-150 FX4 196,810 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Brampton, ON
2009 Ford F-150 XLT 171,130 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST 241,842 KM $17,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Alternate Numbers
416-828-2144
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-250