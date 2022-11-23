2014 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9410617

9410617 Stock #: CC19

CC19 VIN: 1G1PE5SB2E7386570

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

