2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014 MERCEDES BENZ C300 w/ 218,000 !!! 3.5L V6 248HP  *** AWD *** MINT CONDITION !!!! NAVIGATION | MEDIA DISPLAY | BT & BT AUDIO | SATELLITE RADIO | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | AUX IN | USB INPUT |  plus MUCH MORE !!!! *** PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AVAILABILITY *** What else can you ask for ?!!! How about a GREAT DEAL !!!! BOOK YOUR DRIVE TODAY and let us know if we are not the lowest prices in Ontario :)))  CALL NOW AT 9054630928*** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND  THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.

218,000 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

218,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WDDGF8AB2EA899625

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

2014 MERCEDES BENZ C300 w/ 218,000 !!! 3.5L V6 248HP  *** AWD *** MINT CONDITION !!!! NAVIGATION | MEDIA DISPLAY | BT & BT AUDIO | SATELLITE RADIO | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | AUX IN | USB INPUT |  plus MUCH MORE !!!! *** PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AVAILABILITY *** What else can you ask for ?!!! How about a GREAT DEAL !!!! BOOK YOUR DRIVE TODAY and let us know if we are not the lowest prices in Ontario :)))  CALL NOW AT 9054630928*** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND  THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

905-463-0928

647-401-6131
