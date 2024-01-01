Menu
<p>2015 RAM 1500 4x4 HEMI Crew cab with 198,899 kilometers. One owner vehicle, 6-passenger, Certified, and a 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:</p><p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4s+bqV8pr4FutOpYQrg/MlDoIJtu4Z/H</p><p> </p><p>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</p><p>$18,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing</p><p>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</p><p>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</p><p>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</p><p>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</p><p>1) Engine</p><p>2) Transmission</p><p>3) Head Gasket</p><p>4) Transaxle/Differential</p><p>5) Seals & Gaskets</p><p>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</p><p> </p><p>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</p><p>90 Kennedy Road South</p><p>Brampton ON L6W3E7</p><p>(647)-927-5252</p><p>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</p><p>Buy with Confidence!</p><p>Buy with Full Disclosure!</p><p>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</p><p>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</p><p>Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM </p><p>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</p>

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,899KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

2015 RAM 1500