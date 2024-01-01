2016 Chrysler 200

Menu
Account
Sign In
200 Sport model with low low km! comes certified for our sale price! we dont charge you extra like others do! HEATED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND REMOTE STARTER COME WITH BOTH KEYS comes with GOOD TIRES AND GOOD BRAKES AND A second set of winter tires on rims INCLUDED financing available for everyone prime rates and open term loans. <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1683321301448_6729915598238045 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. </p><p>caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns </p>

2016 Chrysler 200

103,463 KM

Details Description Features

$13,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn S FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn S FWD

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

  1. 11094113
  2. 11094113
  3. 11094113
  4. 11094113
  5. 11094113
  6. 11094113
  7. 11094113
  8. 11094113
  9. 11094113
  10. 11094113
  11. 11094113
  12. 11094113
  13. 11094113
  14. 11094113
  15. 11094113
  16. 11094113
  17. 11094113
  18. 11094113
  19. 11094113
  20. 11094113
  21. 11094113
  22. 11094113
  23. 11094113
  24. 11094113
  25. 11094113
  26. 11094113
Contact Seller

$13,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
103,463KM
Used
VIN 1C3CCCBG9GN193105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 193105
  • Mileage 103,463 KM

Vehicle Description

200 Sport model with low low km! comes certified for our sale price! we dont charge you extra like others do! HEATED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND REMOTE STARTER COME WITH BOTH KEYS comes with GOOD TIRES AND GOOD BRAKES AND A second set of winter tires on rims INCLUDED financing available for everyone prime rates and open term loans.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Auxiliary Switch Bank
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Dual Integrated Exhaust Tips
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CA Auto Sales

Used 2017 RAM ProMaster City Wagon 4dr Wgn SLT for sale in Brampton, ON
2017 RAM ProMaster City Wagon 4dr Wgn SLT 249,221 KM $13,910 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD Hybrid SE for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD Hybrid SE 99,187 KM $29,510 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr North for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr North 74,567 KM $17,810 + tax & lic

Email CA Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

Call Dealer

905-796-XXXX

(click to show)

905-796-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler 200