2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170" High roof with 220,367 highway kilometres. 2.1 Litre 4-Cylinder motor. Full Partition in cabin area with heated mirrors. Serviced at Mercedes-benz see carfax under service records. Certified with our two year powertrain warranty included. Carfax Link Below, copy and paste: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=uiP+lLSUdPUtcX8fgLCFnfUnSzbBpb2a All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED) $33,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees Taxes and licensing not included in the price For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com 2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers: 1) Engine 2) Transmission 3) Head Gasket 4) Transaxle/Differential 5) Seals & Gaskets Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee. Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005 90 Kennedy Road South Brampton ON L6W3E7 (647)-927-5252 Buy with Confidence! Buy with Full Disclosure! Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

220,367 KM

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 218545
  • Mileage 220,367 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170” High roof with 220,367 highway kilometres. 2.1 Litre 4-Cylinder motor. Full Partition in cabin area with heated mirrors. Serviced at Mercedes-benz see carfax under service records. Certified with our two year powertrain warranty included.

Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=uiP+lLSUdPUtcX8fgLCFnfUnSzbBpb2a

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$33,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

