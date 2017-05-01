Menu
2017 Jeep Compass

75,871 KM

Details Description

$26,580

+ tax & licensing
$26,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

2017.5 North w/ Nav, Backup Cam, Remote Start

2017 Jeep Compass

2017.5 North w/ Nav, Backup Cam, Remote Start

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

$26,580

+ taxes & licensing

75,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9519421
  • Stock #: V-69513
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBB3HT596910

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,871 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / COMPASS NORTH TRIM / 4WD / 2.4L / 1 KEY / Alloy Wheels / Remote Start / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Navigation System / USB Port / GREAT FOR ADVENTURES! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Power Lift Gate;Remote Start;Roof Rails;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cruise Control;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;Heated Steering Wheel;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Push Button Start Ignition;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Electronic E-Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

