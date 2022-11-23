Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 2 1 7 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9379618

9379618 VIN: 1FTFX1E58JFC17987

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 217,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

