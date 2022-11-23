Menu
2018 Ford F-150

217,900 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 8' BOX

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

217,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9379618
  • VIN: 1FTFX1E58JFC17987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,900 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

