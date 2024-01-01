Menu
ACCIDENT FREE, 2 SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS INCLUDED! SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN SALE PRICE! WE DO NOT CHARGE YOU EXTRA LIKE OTHERS DO ! LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA AND HEATED SEATS! ITS A TOYOTA BEST RELIBLE HYBRID ON THE ROAD! FINANCING AVAILABLE UPTO 84 months with open loans that can be paid off at any time with no penaltys

2018 Toyota RAV4

99,187 KM

$29,810

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid SE

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid SE

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$29,810

+ taxes & licensing

99,187KM
Used
VIN JTMJJREV3JD225226

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 225226
  • Mileage 99,187 KM

ACCIDENT FREE, 2 SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS INCLUDED! SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN SALE PRICE! WE DO NOT CHARGE YOU EXTRA LIKE OTHERS DO ! LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA AND HEATED SEATS! ITS A TOYOTA BEST RELIBLE HYBRID ON THE ROAD! FINANCING AVAILABLE UPTO 84 months with open loans that can be paid off at any time with no penaltys

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Clock

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

6 Speakers
Bluetooth Capability
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
EV mode
3.542 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: gate type shifter and transmission cooler
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

GVWR: 2
USB Audio input
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD)
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat
passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat seat recline
power driver cushion height
power driver lumbar support
power driver recline
power driver seat fore/aft
Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Atkinson cycle
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
display of artist
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth
7 display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free
ECO mode and Sport mode
960 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
250 kgs (4
Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-XXXX

905-796-2800

