2018 Toyota RAV4

82,165 KM

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD, Sunroof, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD, Sunroof, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

82,165KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9964568
  • Stock #: P06A5661
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV3JW774299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,165 KM

Vehicle Description

$121 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Command

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Control - Proximity Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Fog Lights - Automatic Headlights - Power Liftgate - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Am/Fm/Cd/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Toyota Safety Sense (Pre Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Assist) - Stability Control - Traction Control - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Sunroof

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

