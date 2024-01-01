Menu
**SPORT TECH MANUAL!!! **Brand new clutch*****AWD** *LEATHER SEATS* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* <div><br></div><div>Safety Certified included in Price | By Appointment Only | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified</div><div><br></div><div>Year :2019</div><div>Price: 25,880$</div><div>Make: Subaru </div><div>Model: WRX SPORT TECH manual </div><div>Kms: 71,320</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars</div><div>Offering a beautiful 2019 suburb WRX sport tech manual with only 71,320kms!! For the affordable price of only 25,880$+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black leather interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats, sunroof, leather seats and much much more.</div>

2019 Subaru WRX

71,320 KM

$25,880

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

2019 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

71,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VA1J68K9805499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,320 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPORT TECH MANUAL!!! **Brand new clutch*****AWD** *LEATHER SEATS* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* 
Safety Certified included in Price | By Appointment Only | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified
Year :2019Price: 25,880$Make: Subaru Model: WRX SPORT TECH manual Kms: 71,320
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2019 suburb WRX sport tech manual with only 71,320kms!! For the affordable price of only 25,880$+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black leather interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats, sunroof, leather seats and much much more.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2019 Subaru WRX