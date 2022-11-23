$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494
2020 Subaru WRX
SPORT CVT|QUAD EXHAUST|AWD|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|REAR CAM|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9431787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,553 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Subaru WRX won't go unnoticed; boisterous and unruly, it proudly displays its rally-car roots. As long as you're ready to sacrifice comfort and quietness for performance is complemented by and thrills, this car has quick steering, a hard ride, and plenty of opportunities to smile. The 250+ horsepower turbocharged quad-exhaust power output the standard all-wheel drive and strong brakes. Some other features include:
-Premium speaker system
-Beautifully crafted interior
-Diffuser
-Vented Hood
-Alloys
-Heated seats
-Leather steering wheel
-Multifunctional steering wheel
-Cruise control
-Sport-design electroluminescent gauges
-Multi-function LCD display
-Heated Mirrors
-Air-Conditioning
-Bluetooth
-Carbon Fiber Interior Trim
-and much more!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.