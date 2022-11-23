Menu
2020 Subaru WRX

25,553 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2020 Subaru WRX

2020 Subaru WRX

SPORT CVT|QUAD EXHAUST|AWD|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|REAR CAM|

2020 Subaru WRX

SPORT CVT|QUAD EXHAUST|AWD|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|REAR CAM|

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

25,553KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9431787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,553 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Subaru WRX won't go unnoticed; boisterous and unruly, it proudly displays its rally-car roots. As long as you're ready to sacrifice comfort and quietness for performance is complemented by and thrills, this car has quick steering, a hard ride, and plenty of opportunities to smile. The 250+ horsepower turbocharged quad-exhaust power output the standard all-wheel drive and strong brakes. Some other features include:


-Premium speaker system


-Beautifully crafted interior


-Diffuser


-Vented Hood


-Alloys


-Heated seats


-Leather steering wheel


-Multifunctional steering wheel


-Cruise control


-Sport-design electroluminescent gauges


-Multi-function LCD display


-Heated Mirrors


-Air-Conditioning 


-Bluetooth


-Carbon Fiber Interior Trim


-and much more!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

