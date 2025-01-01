Menu
<div><span style=font-size: 16px;>*7 SEATER* *PILOT SEATS* *AWD* *LUXURY*  *GAS SAVER* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND CAMERA* *LOADED* </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Safety Certified included in Price | By Appointment only!</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Year :2021</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Price: 28,880$+HST </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Make: Hyundai </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Model: PALISADE LUXURY</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Kms: 48,320</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Sport empire cars</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Offering a beautiful 2021 hyundai palisade luxury with ONLY 48,320kms!! For the affordable price of only $28,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a cream interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! Vehicle is professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like cruise control, heated seats, heated steering and much much more. </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 16px;>KM8R3DHE2MU181490</span></div>

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

48,320 KM

Details Description Features

$28,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

LUXURY

12380595

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

LUXURY

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
48,320KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 48,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2021 Hyundai PALISADE