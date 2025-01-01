$28,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
LUXURY
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,880
Used
48,320KM
Good Condition
VIN KM8R3DHE2MU181490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 48,320 KM
Vehicle Description
*7 SEATER* *PILOT SEATS* *AWD* *LUXURY* *GAS SAVER* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND CAMERA* *LOADED*
Year :2021Price: 28,880$+HST Make: Hyundai Model: PALISADE LUXURYKms: 48,320
Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2021 hyundai palisade luxury with ONLY 48,320kms!! For the affordable price of only $28,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a cream interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! Vehicle is professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like cruise control, heated seats, heated steering and much much more.
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
2021 Hyundai PALISADE