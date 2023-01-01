2022 Lincoln Navigator

$115,995 + taxes & licensing 7 , 1 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9448336

9448336 Stock #: P06A4993

P06A4993 VIN: 5LMJJ2LT1NEL14701

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A4993

Mileage 7,118 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Safety Lane Departure Warning Additional Features Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.