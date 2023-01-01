Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Hyundai Elantra for Sale in Brampton, ON

Showing 1-50 of 386
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
+ tax & lic
166,187KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!! for sale in North York, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
$11,990
+ tax & lic
190,135KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS ~MANUAL, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
+ tax & lic
217,090KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$11,990
+ tax & lic
141,412KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT 2.0L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT MONITOR HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT 2.0L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT MONITOR HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$15,995
+ tax & lic
182,310KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GLS for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GLS
$11,999
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring L for sale in Mississauga, ON

2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring

L
$3,300
+ tax & lic
254,044KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra for sale in North York, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

$12,450
+ tax & lic
109,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL - ALLOYS! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL - ALLOYS! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH!
$12,499
+ tax & lic
112,687KM
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Keyless for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Keyless
$16,998
+ tax & lic
88,300KM
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Cayuga, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred
$26,995
+ tax & lic
97,698KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GT for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GT
$21,498
+ tax & lic
53,906KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera
$22,990
+ tax & lic
52,245KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GL w/Sport for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GL w/Sport
$7,450
+ tax & lic
161,671KM
Capital Motors

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL 1.8L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL 1.8L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$15,990
+ tax & lic
65,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL 1.8L/LOW KMS/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL 1.8L/LOW KMS/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED
Sale
$15,990
+ tax & lic
81,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GT
$11,999
+ tax & lic
159,787KM
Brant County Ford

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package for sale in Concord, ON

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package
$29,995
+ tax & lic
12,443KM
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL
Sale
$8,499
+ tax & lic
127,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL
Sale
$11,999
+ tax & lic
129,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury for sale in Kitchener, ON

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury
$34,500
+ tax & lic
450KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Bluetooth
$22,890
+ tax & lic
80,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT N-Line Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav
$26,890
+ tax & lic
54,795KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Cruise Control
$21,990
+ tax & lic
70,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra LE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE
$17,485
+ tax & lic
119,439KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra SE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SE
$19,895
+ tax & lic
91,187KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT SE w/Tech Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

SE w/Tech Pkg
$14,990
+ tax & lic
126,300KM
Twin Oaks Auto

Oakville, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$16,990
+ tax & lic
114,557KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential for sale in Cayuga, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential
$26,795
+ tax & lic
82,193KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Sunroof Blind Spot Heated Front Seats for sale in Bolton, ON

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Sunroof Blind Spot Heated Front Seats
$29,989
+ tax & lic
34,545KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$12,990
+ tax & lic
198,729KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL
Sale
$5,999
+ tax & lic
249,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Moonroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Moonroof
$13,990
+ tax & lic
46,147KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL
Sale
$11,499
+ tax & lic
153,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS Sport for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS Sport
Sale
$8,299
+ tax & lic
155,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GL
Sale
$10,499
+ tax & lic
135,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Limited for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Limited
$11,999
+ tax & lic
155,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS
Sale
$11,500
+ tax & lic
110,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE ** for sale in St Catharines, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL ** HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH , CRUISE **
$14,999
+ tax & lic
115,606KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED AUT0 L/ASSISST B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS 34K for sale in North York, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED AUT0 L/ASSISST B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS 34K
$27,990
+ tax & lic
34,128KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred * Back Up Camera * Blind Spot Assist * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Active Eco Mode * Sport for sale in Cambridge, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred * Back Up Camera * Blind Spot Assist * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Active Eco Mode * Sport
$24,495
+ tax & lic
84,013KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred * Back Up Camera * Blind Spot Assist * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Active Eco Mode * Sport for sale in Cambridge, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred * Back Up Camera * Blind Spot Assist * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Active Eco Mode * Sport
$24,495
+ tax & lic
85,786KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred * Back Up Camera * Blind Spot Assist * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Active Eco Mode * Sport for sale in Cambridge, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred * Back Up Camera * Blind Spot Assist * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Active Eco Mode * Sport
$24,995
+ tax & lic
77,774KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL, Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, and more! for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL, Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, and more!
$19,888
+ tax & lic
19,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED / REVERSE CAM / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED / REVERSE CAM / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS
$25,995
+ tax & lic
19,103KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Hyundai Elantra

$12,495
+ tax & lic
197,000KM
A.S.D. Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS for sale in Brantford, ON

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS
$10,499
+ tax & lic
140,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL
$10,999
+ tax & lic
180,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sunroof Rear Cam Heated Seats for sale in Concord, ON

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Sunroof Rear Cam Heated Seats
$23,888
+ tax & lic
64,163KM
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra ESSENTIAL AUT0 APPLE CARPLAY B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS for sale in North York, ON

2019 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL AUT0 APPLE CARPLAY B/SPOT CAMERA H/SEATS
$19,990
+ tax & lic
63,307KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options