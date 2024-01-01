Menu
<div>￼ 2002 Ford F450 7.3 L diesel. 35 foot bucket truck. Only 40,000 km absolutely flawless inside and out. Certified every year. Brand new tires and brakes all around rust free plus HST. ￼ </div>

2002 Ford F-550

40,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2002 Ford F-550

BUCKET

2002 Ford F-550

BUCKET

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

  • Body Style Bucket Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

￼ 2002 Ford F450 7.3 L diesel. 35 foot bucket truck. Only 40,000 km absolutely flawless inside and out. Certified every year. Brand new tires and brakes all around rust free plus HST. ￼ 

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2002 Ford F-550