$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2002 Ford F-550
BUCKET
2002 Ford F-550
BUCKET
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
40,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Bucket Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Mileage 40,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
￼ 2002 Ford F450 7.3 L diesel. 35 foot bucket truck. Only 40,000 km absolutely flawless inside and out. Certified every year. Brand new tires and brakes all around rust free plus HST. ￼
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises
2018 Hino 258 HINO 258 103,000 KM $44,800 + tax & lic
2013 Ford E250 245,000 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Express 3500 170,000 KM $14,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email J.Domotor Enterprises
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-755-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
J.Domotor Enterprises
519-755-0400
2002 Ford F-550