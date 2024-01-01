$33,800+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-450
2014 Ford F-450
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$33,800
+ taxes & licensing
25,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Bucket Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford F450. 6.8 L V 10 gas XLT model with all the power options including air-conditioning and automatic. 35 foot ladder bucket on top of a fully insulated 7 foot headroom 12.5 foot box full of tool cabinets. This truck has been meticulously maintained. It runs and operates perfectly HST will be applied to purchase price.
Email J.Domotor Enterprises
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-755-XXXX(click to show)
