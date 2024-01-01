Menu
<div>2014 Ford F450. 6.8 L V 10 gas XLT model with all the power options including air-conditioning and automatic. 35 foot ladder bucket on top of a fully insulated 7 foot headroom 12.5 foot box full of tool cabinets. This truck has been meticulously maintained. It runs and operates perfectly HST will be applied to purchase price.</div>

2014 Ford F-450

25,000 KM

Details Description

$33,800

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-450

2014 Ford F-450

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  12. 1713356857
$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Bucket Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford F450. 6.8 L V 10 gas XLT model with all the power options including air-conditioning and automatic. 35 foot ladder bucket on top of a fully insulated 7 foot headroom 12.5 foot box full of tool cabinets. This truck has been meticulously maintained. It runs and operates perfectly HST will be applied to purchase price.

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2014 Ford F-450