<div>2005 Ford E-450 only 34,000 kms ..6.8L v10 gas. 16 foot box van , service truck with box heater, fully insulated. Tool boxes. Work bench. Generator area. Absolutely mint. Runs. Drives like new. plus  HST. no extra fees.  </div>

2005 Ford E450

34,000 KM

Details Description

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford E450

service truck

2005 Ford E450

service truck

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Box Truck
  Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Ford E-450 only 34,000 kms ..6.8L v10 gas. 16 foot box van , service truck with box heater, fully insulated. Tool boxes. Work bench. Generator area. Absolutely mint. Runs. Drives like new. plus  HST. no extra fees.  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

2005 Ford E450