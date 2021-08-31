Menu
2006 International 4300

199,000 KM

Details Description

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2006 International 4300

2006 International 4300

CHIPPER DUMP TRUCK

2006 International 4300

CHIPPER DUMP TRUCK

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8070184
  • VIN: 1HTMMAAM16H183970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean Pre-Emission DT466 and Hydraulic Brake 2006 International 4300 Chipper Dump Truck with Eaton Fuller 6 Speed. Very fussy previous owner, non-smoker, pride of ownership. Tidy inside and out. Runs, drives and operates excellent. Chipper Box Measures: 11' Long x 7'6" Wide x 5' High and includes a 42" Wide Stand-up compartment. G-License can register up to 11000KG- No Extra License Required. 

GVWR: 26000 Lbs  /  8000 Lbs Front  /  18000 Lbs

Confidently MTO Certified and E-Tested. 

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

