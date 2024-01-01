Menu
Original California car very . 327. 4 speed. Extremely beautiful car. Runs and drives perfect. Very tight. Only in the country for two years. Most important general maintenance all up-to-date. Frame and underneath this car is extremely tidy and clean. Comes with the Factory original hardtop that was ordered with this car new. And is still in brand new condition.

1968 Chevrolet Corvette

58,000 KM

$47,800

+ tax & licensing
1968 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray

1968 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Original California car very . 327. 4 speedExtremely beautiful car. Runs and drives perfect.
Very tight. Only in the country for two years. Most important general maintenance all up-to-date.
Frame and underneath this car is extremely tidy and
clean. Comes with the Factory original hardtop that
was ordered with this car new. And is still in brand
new condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-XXXX

519-755-0400

$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

1968 Chevrolet Corvette