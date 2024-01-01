1968 Chevrolet Corvette

$47,800+ tax & licensing
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,800
+ taxes & licensing
58,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style Convertible
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Original California car very . 327. 4 speedExtremely beautiful car. Runs and drives perfect.
Very tight. Only in the country for two years. Most important general maintenance all up-to-date.
Frame and underneath this car is extremely tidy and
clean. Comes with the Factory original hardtop that
was ordered with this car new. And is still in brand
new condition.
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
